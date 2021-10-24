Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Price Hits $0.0034 on Top Exchanges

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. During the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $24.66 million and $675,747.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00048654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.55 or 0.00201815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.61 or 0.00101444 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004436 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

NCASH is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,209,317,639 coins. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

