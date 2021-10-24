Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 138.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 85.5% in the second quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $178,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $32,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $223,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $485,878. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average is $30.01. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.47. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 389.44%. Analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NRIX shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

