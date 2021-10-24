Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,096,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763,579 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Carnival Co. & worth $345,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 39,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.18.

CCL stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.31. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.51.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

