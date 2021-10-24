Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 279,755 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,502,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,755 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Altria Group worth $310,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 79.6% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 263.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $48.22 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $88.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average is $48.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.57%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

