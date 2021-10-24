Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 829,726 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,269,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829,726 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.64% of Exelon worth $277,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,354,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,139,000 after purchasing an additional 630,026 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,547,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689,373 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,772,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,585,000 after acquiring an additional 177,123 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,811,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $51.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average is $46.74.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.11.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

