Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 92,668 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 903,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92,668 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $327,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Moody’s by 650.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Moody’s by 86.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter worth $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 900.0% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $159,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,368,779. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCO. UBS Group lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.27.

Shares of MCO opened at $381.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $253.17 and a 1 year high of $388.81. The stock has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $373.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

