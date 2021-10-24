Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,286,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $292,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 930,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,753,000 after buying an additional 39,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 204,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,157,000 after buying an additional 17,106 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

WEC opened at $91.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.55.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

