NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Billion

Brokerages expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report sales of $2.85 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. NXP Semiconductors posted sales of $2.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year sales of $10.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.87 billion to $10.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.45 billion to $11.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NXP Semiconductors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on NXPI. Argus began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

NXPI traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $199.93. 1,829,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,899,516. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $126.80 and a one year high of $228.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.90. The company has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,692.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $28,658,992.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,810 shares in the company, valued at $14,810,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,305 shares of company stock worth $40,960,161 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,577 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $24,394,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 175,995 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $36,206,000 after buying an additional 82,440 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 918.6% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 47,907 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 43,204 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $3,303,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.