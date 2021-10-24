Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Down 9.7% This Week

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000297 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $271.30 million and approximately $38.00 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

