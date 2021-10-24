Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Price Reaches $0.88 on Top Exchanges

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $540.57 million and $25.69 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00001461 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00049377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.55 or 0.00203108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00101497 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol (CRYPTO:OCEAN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

