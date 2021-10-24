Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT) Trading 1.1% Higher

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:ORIT) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 110.60 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 110.20 ($1.44). 609,896 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 606,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109 ($1.42).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 108.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 108.71. The company has a market cap of £545.41 million and a PE ratio of 50.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

In other Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust news, insider James Cameron acquired 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £5,519.80 ($7,211.65).

About Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT)

Oritani Financial Corp. engages in the business of holding the common stock of Oritani Bank. It also operates as a holding company of limited liability companies that own a variety of real estate investments. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Township of Washington, NJ.

