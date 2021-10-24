Oddz (ODDZ) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $546,653.00

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000551 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oddz has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Oddz has a market cap of $12.24 million and approximately $546,653.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00069740 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00071391 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00102928 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,207.28 or 1.00172255 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,065.01 or 0.06652828 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00021463 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

