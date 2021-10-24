ODIN PROTOCOL Trading 9.5% Lower This Week (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and $49,459.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ODIN PROTOCOL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00069982 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00072250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.94 or 0.00104492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,146.72 or 0.99857254 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,996.98 or 0.06635895 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00021677 BTC.

About ODIN PROTOCOL

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODIN PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODIN PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODIN PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.