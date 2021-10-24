OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 10,409 Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

SBT stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.98 million, a P/E ratio of -40.23 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $5.95.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.10 million. Sterling Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.