OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 10,606 Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFDR. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $981,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $683,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $487,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,948,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $4,870,000.

Shares of PFDR stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

