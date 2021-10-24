OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVAN. Twin Securities Inc. bought a new position in Avanti Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avanti Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Avanti Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avanti Acquisition by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Avanti Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

AVAN stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. Avanti Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

