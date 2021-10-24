Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OLYMPUS CORPORATION is a Japan-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of precision machineries and instruments. The businesses of the Company include Imaging System Business, Medical Systems Business, Life Science Business, Information and Communication Business, and Others Business. Olympus has always been a company that makes people’s dreams come true through innovative products. Olympus cameras have always been at the leading edge of innovation. “

Get Olympus alerts:

OTCMKTS OCPNY opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. Olympus has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $22.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Olympus will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olympus Company Profile

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olympus (OCPNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olympus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.