Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $283.82 Million

Brokerages expect Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report $283.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omnicell’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $285.38 million and the lowest is $282.26 million. Omnicell posted sales of $213.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Omnicell.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $272.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.06.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total transaction of $6,409,427.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 6,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $1,013,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,048 shares of company stock valued at $10,001,198 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $167.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.36. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $82.01 and a twelve month high of $168.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.68, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omnicell (OMCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.