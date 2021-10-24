Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

OTRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen downgraded Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th.

In other Ontrak news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 99,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $2,703,674.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $153,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 369,693 shares of company stock valued at $6,037,724. Insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTRK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ontrak by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,306,000 after buying an additional 14,769 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ontrak by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ontrak by 39.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Ontrak by 14.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,036,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 131,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Ontrak during the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 30.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTRK stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $168.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.14. Ontrak has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ontrak will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

