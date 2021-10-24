Open Governance Token Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 24th. Over the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC on major exchanges. Open Governance Token has a market capitalization of $702,943.06 and approximately $36,661.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00048878 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.96 or 0.00202286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00100703 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

Open Governance Token (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

