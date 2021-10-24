Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Acquired by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,567 shares during the quarter. Open Lending makes up about 1.6% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Harrell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Open Lending worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Open Lending by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 979,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,200,000 after purchasing an additional 407,232 shares during the last quarter. Ronit Capital LLP grew its holdings in Open Lending by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,432,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,837,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 166.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13. Open Lending Co. has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.64.

In other Open Lending news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $1,059,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $15,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,321,626 shares of company stock worth $44,905,942 over the last three months. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.