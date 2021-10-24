Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,265,384 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,842,983 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Oracle worth $954,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after acquiring an additional 126,611 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,100,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL opened at $98.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $98.27.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

