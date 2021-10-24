Orchid (OXT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $94.51 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 24th. Orchid has a market cap of $309.34 million and $94.51 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00049377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.55 or 0.00203108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00101497 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.