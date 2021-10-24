Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock Position Raised by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 3,758.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,239 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $162,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,771.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Organogenesis in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

ORGO opened at $10.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.65 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 51.16% and a net margin of 16.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

