Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and supervising its subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, that is engaged in providing banking and bank related services. The Bank provides these services in south central Pennsylvania, principally Franklin, Perry and Cumberland Counties in Pennsylvania and in Washington County, Maryland. The Company’s subsidiary is The First National Bank of Newport. The day-to-day management of the Bank is conducted by the subsidiary’s officers. “

NASDAQ ORRF opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $268.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.70. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $25.91.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 26.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 8,273 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $186,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,583 shares of company stock valued at $193,433. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORRF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 29.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 419,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 96,519 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 840,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,742,000 after purchasing an additional 48,773 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 84.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 80,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 11.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 302,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 32,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 207.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 29,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

