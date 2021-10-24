Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSK. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Oshkosh from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.21.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $105.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. Oshkosh has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oshkosh stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 674,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.98% of Oshkosh worth $84,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

