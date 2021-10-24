Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Owlet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Owlet will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Owlet.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter.

OWLT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Owlet from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Owlet in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Owlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE OWLT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.76. The company had a trading volume of 306,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,519. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32. Owlet has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $11.56.

About Owlet

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

