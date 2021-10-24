Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 260.69% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $7.84 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Oxford Square Capital stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $204.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.34. Oxford Square Capital has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $5.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is currently 105.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 12,500 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 19,916 shares of company stock valued at $81,485. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Square Capital stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Oxford Square Capital worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

