PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $342.73 Million

Equities analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will report $342.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $335.00 million to $354.90 million. PacWest Bancorp reported sales of $299.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PACW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,448,000 after buying an additional 563,363 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 82,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 30,239 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 59,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 38,690 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,498,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,374,000 after buying an additional 53,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,534,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACW opened at $47.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average is $42.55. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $48.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

