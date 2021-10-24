PAID Network Price Hits $0.56 on Top Exchanges (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00000934 BTC on popular exchanges. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $46.75 million and $335,759.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAID Network has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00069982 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00072250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.94 or 0.00104492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,146.72 or 0.99857254 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,996.98 or 0.06635895 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00021677 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

