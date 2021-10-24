Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pampa Energía S.A. is the largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. “

Shares of PAM stock opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. Pampa Energía has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.54 million. Pampa Energía had a positive return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 1,090.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 532.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 64,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 283.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

