Pancake Bunny 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.78 Million (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. During the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be purchased for about $3.75 or 0.00006156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pancake Bunny has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $1.78 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00048644 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.97 or 0.00203424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00101333 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Profile

BUNNY is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

