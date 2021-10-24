Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Hits Market Cap of $1.91 Million

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be purchased for $3.75 or 0.00006156 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. Pancake Bunny has a market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00048644 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.97 or 0.00203424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00101333 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Coin Profile

Pancake Bunny (CRYPTO:BUNNY) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare,

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pancake Bunny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pancake Bunny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

