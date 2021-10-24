Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

PZZA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PZZA opened at $121.28 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $132.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.65. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.68, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $515.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

