Parachute Price Hits $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Parachute has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $236,383.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00042809 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000454 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000425 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 613,650,936 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars.

