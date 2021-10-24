Patron Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,672.00 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Patron has a total market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $2,672.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Patron has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00048612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.03 or 0.00201411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00101511 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

