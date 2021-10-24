Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 633.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 501,616 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of Paychex worth $62,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 18.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 14.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.9% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 35,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 44.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 127,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,471,000 after purchasing an additional 39,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $1,088,033.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,634. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $123.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.54. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.63 and a 52 week high of $124.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

