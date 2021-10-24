PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Boosted by Marsico Capital Management LLC

Marsico Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840,246 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,746 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 6.1% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Marsico Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of PayPal worth $244,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.92.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $240.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.81 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

