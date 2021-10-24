PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $482,000 in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000.

HCCC stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

