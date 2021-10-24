PEAK6 Investments LLC Makes New $404,000 Investment in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 459,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,630,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 162,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 56,571 shares during the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $367.89 million, a PE ratio of -141.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.81. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%.

In related news, Director Seth Gersch bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.02 per share, with a total value of $97,272.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, and programs.

