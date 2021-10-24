PEAK6 Investments LLC Purchases New Position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of The Marcus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Marcus in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in The Marcus in the second quarter valued at $1,352,000. AXA S.A. increased its stake in The Marcus by 64.3% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Marcus by 8.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after purchasing an additional 32,054 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Marcus by 9.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,528,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,421,000 after purchasing an additional 133,966 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Marcus alerts:

Shares of MCS opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52. The Marcus Co. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $24.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.92.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $92.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.05 million. Analysts predict that The Marcus Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MCS shares. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of The Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

The Marcus Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.