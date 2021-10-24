PEAK6 Investments LLC Takes $526,000 Position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 95,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Gannett at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 119.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gannett in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 21.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 536.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gannett in the first quarter worth about $79,000. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gannett news, Director Laurence Tarica bought 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 550,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,688.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gannett from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

GCI stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.57. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.46. Gannett had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $804.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

