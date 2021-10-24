Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Holdings Decreased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,641,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 601,841 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $147,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at $57,000. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PBA shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

NYSE PBA opened at $33.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.61. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.97, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

