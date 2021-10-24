PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO Sells $1,012,650.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $1,025,100.00.

PFSI opened at $66.56 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.67 and a 12-month high of $70.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.20.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $742.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.19 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 47.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 14.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $1,928,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 23.7% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 47,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

