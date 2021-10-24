Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €183.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) received a €183.00 ($215.29) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €196.00 ($230.59) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €206.83 ($243.33).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of EPA:RI opened at €199.45 ($234.65) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €187.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €181.20. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a one year high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.