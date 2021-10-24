Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Sold by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD cut its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 61.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 503,684 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at $183,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at $1,555,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 28.2% during the second quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,520,076 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $91,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,127 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at $1,698,957,000. Institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PBR shares. HSBC cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $9.95 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $10.32.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.616 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 5.52%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 141.86%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

