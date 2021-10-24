Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Shares Sold by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,838 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Ping Identity worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 18.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,461,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,159,000 after purchasing an additional 685,095 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 77.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,527,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,971,000 after purchasing an additional 665,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 28.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,653,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,771,000 after purchasing an additional 585,218 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 19.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,187,000 after purchasing an additional 560,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the second quarter worth $11,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PING opened at $27.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -73.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PING shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

