Pinz Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 67,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,067,000. W. P. Carey accounts for 1.5% of Pinz Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,150,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,876,713,000 after purchasing an additional 355,673 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,324,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,106,000 after purchasing an additional 380,117 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 19.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,702,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,902,000 after purchasing an additional 763,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,996,000 after purchasing an additional 146,530 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,507,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,081,000 after buying an additional 35,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.83.

NYSE WPC opened at $77.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.22. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.68 and a 52 week high of $82.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.71.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.82%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

