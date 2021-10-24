Pinz Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)

Pinz Capital Management LP increased its position in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,666 shares during the quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP’s holdings in Apria were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Apria during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Apria during the first quarter worth about $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Apria during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Apria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Apria in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

APR opened at $35.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average of $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95. Apria, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.76.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $286.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.18 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Apria, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $48,723.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,950.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher G. Lee sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $46,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,302 over the last ninety days.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

