Pinz Capital Management LP Makes New $3.82 Million Investment in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at $338,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at $872,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at $6,235,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at $2,233,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at $41,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LFST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFST opened at $10.94 on Friday. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $29.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $160.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.